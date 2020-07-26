CM all for railhead project

SHILLONG: A day after KHADC announced its decision not to issue NOC to extension of railhead in Ri Bhoi district, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma extolled the values of having rail connectivity in the state.

On Saturday he pointed out the inconvenience faced by the people of the state during the prevailing pandemic due to the absence of railway station in Khasi Hills region.

Speaking to media persons the chief minister said that in these trying times, it has been felt that having a railway station in the state was important even from the perspective of supplies of essential commodities since in the absence of railways, it is the hundreds of trucks who are coming to the state with essential commodities.

Without sounding too confrontationist, Sangma said that railway was an issue on which government would do whatever it takes to bring everyone on board for striking a convergence.

The statement of the chief minister assumes significance as the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has denied issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the state Transport Department for the construction railway line in Ri Bhoi district while Railways is working on connecting all capitals of Northeastern states to rail network by 2023.

The NGOs in Meghalaya are opposing the railway project as they fear that it would bring large scale influx of outsiders into the state.

Even the Tetelia-Byrnihat railway project has been halted for the last couple of years after KSU volunteers assaulted workers engaged for the project.