Worrying times: Health official

SHILLONG: It was not too long ago that WHO was lauding the state’s efficient handling of the pandemic or Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, saying that people from outside were seeking shelter in the state as it was perceived as safe from the novel coronavirus.

Today though, the state is staring at uncertain times on the pandemic front as the virus suddenly appears to be having a free run with the number of cases continuing to spiral; on Saturday itself, the number grew by 59 to reach 547.

“It’s a cause for worry”, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said on Saturday summing up the situation.

“This is why we are going for the lockdown and it’s going to be a massive contact-tracing exercise for us”, he said. He had a word of praise for the people of the state though, saying they are “strong” and fighting the virus.

The DHS, however, is still optimistic that community transmission has not yet taken root as the account of more or less every case is known.

War reiterated that people should realise the magnitude of the problem and follow all protocols of staying at home.