Assam residents enter Langpih

NONGSTOIN/SHILLONG: Assam and Meghalaya have failed to check the movement of people both at the entry and exit points as more than 100 bikers and people in vehicles from Assam came to Umwali and Langpih on Sunday despite the restriction imposed on the entire interstate border.

Sources informed that the people of Assam came to Langpih area for sightseeing and it was shocking to know that despite the surge in COVID cases both in Assam and Meghalaya, people have ventured out.

The residents questioned as to how the Assam police allowed the people to enter Langpih though the Meghalaya government had already closed the entry point in the border since July 24.

The FKJGP Kyrdum, Mawsikar and Umbyrsit units also expressed concern over the movement of people from Assam to West Khasi Hills which, according to them, posed a big threat and created fear among the people living in those areas since Assam has a large number of COVID patients.

The residents pointed out that it was surprising to know that the bikers and people who came in other vehicles were escorted by police officials from Assam.

Superintendent of Police, West Khasi Hills, HG Lyngdoh has confirmed that people came for sightseeing at Langpih, Umwali till Mawsikar which compelled him to take up the matter with the SP of Kamrup.

He urged the SP of Kamrup not to allow any outsiders to enter Langpih or any part of West Khasi Hills during the current crisis. Lyngdoh has also deputed SDPO of Mawshynrut Civil-Sub Division,

I Kharkhongor to assess the situation and prevent the movement of outsiders.

Later, in a statement, Assistant Inspector General of Police, G K Iangrai said that on Sunday around 12 noon, information was received that a group of 60 to 70 bikers with pillion riders and people in 2 Boleros were proceeding towards Mawsikar.

However, they were prevented from entering the village by the villagers who set up road blocks along the road.

After receiving information, the Additional District Magistrate, PD Sangma along with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mawshynrut proceeded to Langpih to take stock of the situation.

As per information, the police personnel of Langpih Anti-Dacoity Camp and magistrate on duty at Langpih check gate stopped six persons while they were roaming around in Langpih market, as they were believed to be part of the motorcycle group, and immediately they were directed to return to Assam, as interstate movement is prohibited.

The police official admitted that the bikers had left Mawsikar and Langpih area with Assam police escort.

“As Langpih and Mawsikar villages are disputed areas, the matter is being closely monitored by the SP of West Khasi Hills who is coordinating with Superintendent of Police, Kamrup District, Assam”, the statement added.