Daughter identifies woman’s body

SHILLONG: The decomposed body recently found floating at Umiam river at Mawdun village, has been identified to be that of one Lucky Marbaniang who went missing from her home since July 11.

Police informed that the earring found on the body was the clinching evidence.

It may be mentioned that one gold-coloured earring was found from the right ear of the corpse and it helped the family to identify the deceased.

The woman, who was a resident of Lapubon Building, Last Stop Kench’s Trace, had been missing from her home since July 11 around 2.30 am. According to her daughter, Deborah, 60-year old Lucky was “depressed” ever since the lockdown began. She would often worry about dwindling family income.

It is suspected that being unable to cope with depression, she stealthily walked out of the house in the wee hours July 11 and ended her life.

It was on July 13 around 2.55 pm that police received a telephonic information from the Rangbah Shnong, Mawdun, that a body was found floating on Umiam river at Mawdun village. Police retrieved only upper parts of the highly-decomposed female body.

However, a search was made in and around the river and its adjoining areas but in vain due to rain. As no one could throw light on the matter, police registered a case.

Further on July 18, the Rangbah Shnong of Mawdun informed the police that human leg was spotted by villagers at Umiam lake.

Later, the police retrieved a single leg, suspected to be part of the same body.

After conducting inquest and post-mortem, internal organs, samples of detached skin parts and a tooth were preserved for sending the same for FSL analysis. It was here that the earring was found and seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to conclude whether it was a case of suicide or murder.