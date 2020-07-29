NGT no to coal transportation

NEW DELHI: In a blow to the coal owners of Meghalaya, the National Green Tribunal has refused to accept the recommendation of the Committee that Meghalaya coal owners, who are yet to be identified by draw of lots, may transport the coal, saying it was against the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The committee headed by former Gauhati High Court judge, Justice BD Agarwal, recommended on Monday that the Mining and Geology Department shall allow the coal owners to transport their coal in their respective districts. This should be done within a fortnight from the date of issuance of Transit Pass to the coal owners.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel said the recommendation of the committee which is against the judgment of the Supreme Court cannot be approved. The green panel said that as per the apex court judgment, it was observed that coal owners had already been identified as per record and that process of handing over coal was to be undertaken by the State.

“The quantum of coal unscientifically mined was mentioned to be 23,25,663.54 metric tonnes. It was held that the said coal be handed over to state owned Coal India Ltd for disposal by the State in the manner laid down by the Committee,” the bench said.

The NGT said the state must transport the coal and give the locations and the exercise for identifying landowners beyond the judgment of the Supreme Court is not permissible. The NGT had constituted the committee in August 2018 to supervise and look into the issue of environmental restoration plan and other connected matters in Meghalaya.

Last year the Supreme Court had paved the way for operationalising coal mining in Meghalaya under the relevant statutory framework of the Mine and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act. NGT has banned mining in 2014 in Meghalaya.