Conrad takes up Langpih trespass issue with Sonowal

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has taken up the issue of a large number of bikers and people in vehicles from Assam visiting Umwali and Langpih in West Khasi Hills with his counterpart in the neighbouring state.

The group comprising over a hundred bikers went to the two places on Sunday despite restrictions imposed on the entire interstate border.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday confirmed that the chief minister has already taken up the matter with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The incident raised questions about both Assam and Meghalaya’s capability to check the movement of people between the two states.

“I am sure necessary instructions must have been given by the Assam Chief Minister,” Tynsong said adding Langpih is one of the areas of differences between the two states.

While NGOs like FKJGP and others have expressed concern over the matter, local residents have also questioned as to how the Assam Police allowed the people to enter Langpih when the entry point in the border is closed July 24.