Decline in active cases in city brings relief from lockdown

SHILLONG: On a day that saw a decline in fresh active cases, but the civilians overtook the armed forces in the active cases, the state government decided to give the people a much welcome reprieve from lockdown in Shillong agglomeration.

According to the stats released on Wednesday, there was an appreciable decline in the number of new cases with only five cases being detected in the state.

Out of the new cases, two were detected in East Khasi Hills and both the cases are from Armed Forces. One case was detected in Ri Bhoi district while two more cases (BSF) were detected in West Garo Hills.

Overall, as of Wednesday night, the state had 572 active cases including 246 from BSF and 35 cases from the armed forces (total 281), while 291 cases of infection were recorded among the civilians.

A good 207 people, mostly BSF personnel, had recovered so far.

In lifting the lockdown, the government would vigorously pursue random testing in 71 clusters which have been identified all across the state.

The three-day lockdown in Shillong agglomeration, promulgated on Sunday and got over on Wednesday night, was near total. A fear-stricken community remained indoors and seems to have helped considerably in arresting the upward trend of COVID infection in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told reporters, “We have decided to appeal to all the concerned citizens of the state that though the lockdown is lifted in Shillong agglomeration, people should not be complacent. They need to take care of themselves as notified by the state health department from time to time.”

Asking citizens to be vigilant, Tynsong said that the citizens must stay safe by adhering in totality to the protocols and SOPs issued by the government.