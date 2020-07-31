HC wants govt views on plasma bank

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday took note of the request for a plasma bank in the state.

During the hearing of a pending PIL on COVID-19, assistant solicitor general, A. Paul, has flagged the issue of management of COVID patients as the state has seen a sudden surge in cases.

The counsel has mooted that it would be in the interest of managing and treating the patients if the state would explore the possibility of setting up of a plasma bank, as has been done in other more severely affected states in India.

“This submission, or rather suggestion is also noted, and the learned Advocate General, is to come back with any instructions on this issue, if possible,

by the next date itself”, said the division bench comprising Justice W. Diengdoh and Justice HS Thangkhiew.

Earlier, the assistant solicitor general also submitted that a status report has been filed online outlining the measures that have been put in place by the Armed/Para Military forces stationed in Meghalaya to contain and combat COVID-19 among their personnel. However, she submitted that as the various branches of the armed forces and the ministries concerned have not been arrayed as proper parties, a comprehensive affidavit could not be filed, and hence, only the status report was filed.

She said if these authorities are arrayed as necessary parties, it would facilitate the filing of detailed affidavits by them, and an accurate and comprehensive picture on the measures and current status will emerge, which will assist the court and concerned parties in assessing the situation.

Following this, the court added Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief HQ Eastern Air Command, Deputy Inspector General, Ftr HQ Border Security Force, Umpling, Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Deputy Inspector General, Central Reserve Police Force, HQ North Easter Sector, Polo Bazar as parties.

The assistant solicitor general has accepted notice on their behalf. They have been directed to file their affidavits before the next date. The matter will be heard again on August 5.

Private hospitals

Earlier, the court pointed out that another issue which cannot be ignored is whether testing and screening of patients for COVID-19 in the private hospitals in the state are permitted, and if not, what are the procedures and authorisation required for the same.

“This issue is of great concern, inasmuch as, other ordinary non-COVID patients, who are to undergo treatment or need hospitalisation in these institutions, will not be put to any risk”, the court said.

The advocate general has submitted that no request has come so far from the private hospitals to allow them to conduct tests, and that necessary permission would have to be obtained from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which has issued guidelines on the matter before these hospitals can conduct the same.