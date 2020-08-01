Meghalaya has 631 active COVID-19 cases as of now

SHILLONG: With detection of 33 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, total number of active cases in Meghalaya has gone up to 631.

Of the new cases 26 were reported from East Khasi Hills (EKH) district, one from West Garo Hills and three from Ri Bhoi district. Seven patients including six from BSF have recovered during the period in the state.

EKH has the maximum number of 527 active cases including 250 among the BSF, 54 among the Armed Forces and 223 others. Ri Bhoi district has 46 active cases, WKH has five, WJH has 15, EJH has 16, WGH has 16, SWGH has 4 and SGH has two active cases as of now as per records of the state Health Services directorate.