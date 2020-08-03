Cabinet to clear rules for tax amnesty

SHILLONG: The cabinet will give nod to the rules related to a new scheme which will help the state government to realise pending non-GST tax dues from the defaulters.

“We are yet to issue any notification but in the next cabinet meeting, we hope that the rules in this regard will be passed”, a taxation official said.

Earlier on July 10, the cabinet had decided to introduce the Meghalaya Amnesty Scheme aimed at providing an opportunity to around 805 tax payers to clear the outstanding dues of Rs 152 crore.

An official with the finance department said that since GST share deals with the Centre, the state is focusing on other taxes. There are many who had defaulted in paying tax in time and the intention is to get the pending dues so that this will be beneficial during the current COVID crisis, the official added.

The plan of the government is to provide a period of six months for the tax payers to clear the dues.

The government will offer incentives to the tax payers so that they can pay the outstanding dues within six months.

If the tax payers still evade tax, the government will take action against them, the official added.

As per the scheme, 30 per cent of the pending dues will be waived off and the tax payers will have to pay only the remaining 70 per cent.