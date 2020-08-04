Bodies of drowning victims recovered

TURA: Search and rescue teams in Williamnagar have on Tuesday afternoon retrieved the bodies of two children who drowned in Simsang River, yesterday.

Teams of the state disaster rescue force, fire and emergency service personnel and local divers conducted an extensive search of the river all throughout Monday but were unable to locate the missing boys, both cousins- Dean Dechura S Sangma (aged 4) and Pringkam S Sangma (6 years), after they had disappeared into the water behind the PHE treatment plant at Kusimkolgre when they went for a swim in the afternoon.

It was only by late afternoon that the first body was fished out of the water in Kusimkolgre area while the body of the second child was found further downstream near Warima.

Absence of torrential rain for the past few days had caused a brief reduction of the water level in the river and aided the efforts of the search teams.

There was immense sorrow across the locality where the boys had lived as their families were inconsolable with the shocking loss of such young lives to the wrath of nature.

There is concern over the rising cases of drowning in Garo Hills and many feel widespread awareness is urgently required about the dangers posed to children and young adults, many of whom are unable to swim.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, while speaking to The Shillong Times, said that an advisery against swimming during the monsoon season has been in place for a long time.

“Before the onset of the monsoon season we had conducted a drone survey of all flood vulnerable areas and also identified the deep water locations which people have been asked to avoid. We are going to set up more warning points,” informed the deputy commissioner.

With the rainy season still two months away from its retreat, authorities in the Garo Hills are bracing for any eventuality.

Already eight lives, 4 children in Tikrikilla, 2 adults in Resubelpara and 2 children in Williamnagar have been lost to nature’s fury.