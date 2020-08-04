State dismisses Stanford varsity report

SHILLONG: Following reports in a section of the press that Meghalaya is among the worst states in the country as far as COVID reporting is concerned, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday asserted that people should not believe such reports.

“The reports have been prepared by some University in the U.S. How will they know about Meghalaya”, Tynsong questioned.

He said that even the Central government has acknowledged Meghalaya as one of the best states to have efficiently managed the COVID situation and added that people should not consider the report as official.

Health Minister AL Hek too dismissed the report as erroneous.

The report that appeared in a section of the media, quoted a report from California-based Stanford University which stated that Meghalaya has scored the lowest in COVID-19 reporting in India.