Two kids missing in Simsang river, presumed dead

TURA: Barely a day after a family lost their 13-year-old daughter who fell into a waterfall while trying to rescue her friend in North Garo Hills, tragedy has once again returned to snuff out the lives of two young boys who have gone missing and are presumed dead after they were swept away by strong currents of the Simsang river in Williamnagar on Monday afternoon.

The two cousins, aged 4 and 6 years, reportedly went to a secluded corner of the Simsang river at Kusimkolgre locality without any adult supervision to cool themselves from the scorching weather.

They then reportedly entered the river near the PHE water treatment plant around 1 pm but they never resurfaced, leaving behind only their clothes and footwear on the river bank.

Despite frantic search conducted all along the river bank by local volunteers and swimmers, the two boys were nowhere to be found.

“We have called in the State Disaster Rescue Force personnel ) for the search. Efforts for retrieval by the locals and personnel of Fire and Emergency Services are on,” informed East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe.

The search was, however, hindered by the strong water currents of the Simsang, which has been in full spate following incessant rainfall last week.

The tragedy took place less than 24 hours after a 13-year-old girl fell into a waterfall at Daram Gurakol stream near Rongkuchong village in North Garo Hills while trying to save her friend.

Last month, four infants unknowingly went inside a pond filled with floodwaters intending to play only to lose their lives. The incident had occurred at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills.