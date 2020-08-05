Tynsong retorts to Pala jibe

SHILLONG: A day after Shillong MP Vincent Pala took a swipe at the ruling non-Congress MDA for its non-performance, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong hit back saying the Congress needs to criticise the government for letting people know that they are still around.

Tynsong tried to make light of Pala’s jibe that some MDA ministers (like Tynsong) are old wine (Congress) in new bottle (MDA), saying, “Doesn’t old wine turn sweeter and more mature?”

In a retort he said, “We are old wine in a new bottle and you need to understand that old wine in a new bottle is sweeter”. Expressing shock over the allegations of the MP, Tynsong said, “I don’t know how our MP did his assessment. You can criticise but it has to be positive and constructive”.

Countering the allegations, Tynsong said that PMGSY schemes worth Rs 1200 crore were being implemented in Meghalaya and even state had received Central Road fund worth Rs 321 crore.

Giving out more details of projects under PWD, Tynsong said that from the state plan, sanction worth Rs 400 crore have been made and even the tendering process for ten projects of World bank’s worth Rs 400 crore is almost completed.

Citing another instance, he said that the state also got a sanction of Rs 1300 crore from Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Shillong – Dawki road project.