Son forced to rape step-mother

AIZAWL: In the rarest of rare cases, a 35-year-old man of Zemabawk locality in Aizawl forced his 15-year-old son to rape his step-mother on July 10, a delayed report said on Sunday.Sources said the sexually perverted man tied up her 40-year-old wife after stripping her naked and forced his son (of his first marriage) to rape her.When his son resisted and said this was not what one should do to his mother, this man pulled off his pants and threatened to beat him if he refused to obey his words.After the boy fulfilled his father’s order, the father then fulfilled his own sexual desires on his wife.After this, he sent the boy and his step-mother to attend a Sunday church service, the sources said.The woman told the local vigilantes about her husband’s diabolical acts, who furthered informed the police.(UNI)

The police immediately arrested the man and sent him to jail, while the 15-year-old boy was sent to a remand home.

Sources said the man had killed his first wife and mother of his 15-year-old son.

The woman said she was a victim of constant physical abuses from her husband, who sometimes pressed her fingers with pliers. UNI