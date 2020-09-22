Opposition parties in Pakistan launch alliance to oust PM Imran

Islamabad: Demanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s immediate resignation, the country’s major Opposition parties have launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government.

A 26-point joint resolution was adopted on Sunday by the All Parties Conference (APC), which was hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and several other parties.

At a joint press conference after the end of the multi-party meeting, JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman read out the resolution and said that the Opposition parties have agreed to launch an alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to organise countrywide protests against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government from October.

The resolution alleged that the Khan government has been granted “fake stability by the same establishment” that interfered with the elections to bring the incumbent rulers to power.

In an obvious reference to the powerful Pakistan Army, the resolution expressed “extreme concern” over the increasing interference of the establishment in the internal affairs of the country and regarded it as a “danger to the nation’s stability and institutions”.

According to the resolution, the protests would start in phases.

In the first phase, the Opposition parties will hold joint rallies in all four provinces in October.

The second phase will begin in December during which the Opposition will hold huge rallies across the country.

Finally, a “decisive” long march towards Islamabad would start in January next year to oust the government.

The forum also demanded that elections be held again in a transparent manner and that electoral reforms should be passed in order to ensure free and fair polls.

Terming the Parliament a “rubber stamp”, the PDM declared that the opposition will not cooperate with the government in the legislative process.

The Opposition will also enlist lawyers, traders, farmers, students, media as well as members of the civil society in its movement. (PTI)