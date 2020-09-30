India’s COVID-19 recovery rate past 83 pc

New Delhi: The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India crossed 51 lakh, improving the national recovery rate to over 83 per cent and outnumbering the active cases by more than 41.5 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As much as 73 per cent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states and Union Territories — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra topped the list with nearly 20,000 recoveries, while Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 7,000 to the single-day recoveries, the ministry said.

The sustained high level of recoveries have led to a further widening of the gap between active and recovered cases, it said.

“Recovered cases exceed the active cases by more than 41.5 lakh (41,53,831). The recovered cases are 5.38 times the active cases. The recoveries are consistently rising,” the ministry underlined.

There are 9,47,576 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently, which is “merely” 15.42 per cent of the total caseload and “is consistently declining”.

The daily new recovered cases again exceeded the new infections, the ministry said.

While 84,877 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours in the country, 70,589 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries has touched 51,01,397 pushing the recovery rate to 83.01 per cent as on date. The recovery rate was 82.58 per cent on Monday. (PTI)