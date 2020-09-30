Meghalaya COVID update: 49 deaths; 1615 active cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has reported two more deaths due to COVID19 taking the death toll in the state up to 49

State Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War informed that the State registered 176 new COVID 19 cases out of which 113 are from East Khasi Hills, 30 from West Garo Hills, 18 from Ri Bhoi and 11 from South West Garo Hills and one each from East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts.

With the new cases the total number of active cases in Meghalaya now stands at 1615.

The official added that with 37 new recoveries had been recorded on Wednesday taking the total number of recovered cases in Meghalaya up to 3975. Out the new recoveries, 21 are from West Garo Hills, 11 from Ri Bhoi, three from East Khasi Hills and two from South West Garo Hills districts