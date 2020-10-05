IAF Chief dares China, says India can take on any adversary

NEW DELHI: China can never get the better of us in any conflict scenario, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Monday. He also said that the force is fully prepared to take on any adversary.

“We have deployed strongly in Eastern Ladakh. Under no circumstances can the Chinese get the better of us,” he said during the annual press conference in Delhi.

The IAF Chief also said that there was never a moment in the last five months when the force came close to an air strike against China. He said the force was fully prepared.

Bhadauria also pointed out that so far there is no indication of any collusive threat from China and Pakistan.

In response to American deployment in South China Sea, Bhadauria said: “We will have to fight our own wars. No one else will fight it for us.”

IANS