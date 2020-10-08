Govt in disarray

Editor,

As the health risks rise in our country and the world, the scenario in our state is none the worse, fueled as it is by the mismanagement of funds and resources by the Government. One can’t help but wonder as to whether human lives really matter or have we all become just pawns in the games which those in power play around with.

We can all agree that the pandemic has brought unprecedented levels of chaos into our lives but as the human spirit is indomitable, we have fought back and have risen albeit slowly, to come to terms with the new normal. It’s therefore sad to see that those at the helm of affairs have failed our citizens. The blatant misuse of Government funds and also the citizen’s monetary contributions have all dried up without proper accounting. As reported, the vehicles which ferried people to and fro and the hotels which were used as quarantine places have not been paid their remuneration. These are some of the points that the Government is answerable for.

The press briefing given by those in power aimed at clarifying matters has created more confusion, with one contradicting the other by a matter of a few crores of rupees. The recent announcement that citizens have to pay for tests at an exorbitant rate and the self pat on the back by our Deputy CM that Meghalaya is one of the states that has handled the Covid situation in the best manner, are contradictory and insult the intelligence of the people, who are witness to the dismal ground realities.

However, despite all the gloom and doom those working round the clock like the health workers and other frontline workers must be lauded for their exemplary services. We hope that the Government rewards their hard work. At a time when the Government and the citizenry need to work together to tide over this tumultuous situation, it should behoves those in power to rise above their personal gratification and work towards the common good so that we can all come out of this despondency towards some sense of normalcy.

Yours etc.,

Angela Lyngdoh,

Shillong -14

Why the sudden anti-Christian stance?

Editor,

I am appalled, perturbed, and ashamed by the contents of the letter “Time to return home” (ST Oct 5,2020) by Pascal Lyngdoh. This is the second letter of a similar kind announcing “ghar wapsi” by Christian Khasis to their indigenous belief system. My worry is not because there are two Christians less in the State today. My concern is not about their change of “heart”. They are completely entitled to their own decision about which belief system they feel close to. The letter writer claims that his father is a preacher in church and calls the likes of his father “fabler”. And that’s where my sense of shame comes from. How shameless people can be to disown and publicly defame their own parents. This is unbecoming of anybody who tries to pass nasty comments about another religion. To me it’s like giving the proverbial dog a bad name before hanging it.

But the deeper issue to me is: Why all of a sudden has this trend begun? Where is it coming from? Christianity has been here with us for 150 years or more. Nobody ever raised a little finger all these years. How can we explain this dangerous development now? Some of my friends tell me that Hindu right wing frontal organisations have fanned out in the tribal milieu and have begun to poison people’s minds. I don’t know this for a fact. If it is true, it is a dangerous game they are playing. I don’t know, how our church elders are viewing these disturbing developments that have the potential to create chasm in the community on religious lines. It would perhaps be a good idea to come up with a proper action plan to nip this silly business in the bud.

Yours etc.,

Pynsngain Jyrwa,

Shillong-2

Of MPSC affairs

Editor,

Having read the recent reports in your esteemed daily regarding appointment of a technocrat as MPSC chairman and subsequent letters published in these columns, I am provoked to unburden myself. For the first time we have a technocrat as Chairperson who had to relinquish his office responsibility prematurely and assume the new assignment. Can’t really pass judgment on what’s in store under this new Chairperson. Certainly, being a technocrat is not a disqualification. He might perhaps do an excellent job, if he can withstand pressure and remain loyal to the trust reposed on him. My worry is not about the new incumbent; it’s about the long wait to find a replacement for another retired bureaucrat who held the same office before completing his term. My concern is the non-availability of persons who can be trusted with this responsibility of running the MPSC impartially and efficiently.

It seems obvious therefore, that in Meghalaya there is a paucity of men and women worthy of such trust. My agony is that if Meghalaya could produce two personalities fit to hold the office of Chairperson of UPSC (Kong Rose Millian Bathew and Prof David Syiemlieh), why is it that we can’t find able people to run the MPSC to everybody’s satisfaction? Come to think of it, if Meghalaya could find two able politicians to become Lok Sabha Speaker (Purno Sangma) and Deputy Speaker (G.G.Swell), why should there be such dearth of rich talents to run the state today? Remember, both Sangma and Swell were also considered worthy of becoming President of India?

The truth, if I may be candid, is that the political masters have always hunted for pliable men/women who would act at their (politicians’) whims and fancies. I know for a fact that there are enough people who have strength in their own character and personality to say ‘no’ to the political masters. But who would select them? They simply don’t fit in from the political perspective. Small wonder then, MPSC is struggling to deliver.

In the end, I squarely blame our short sighted politicians for doing everything possible to ruin our public institutions. Be it MPSC, MeSEB, MCCL or any other PSU which we inherited from Assam in good working conditions, are today sick. In their obsession for putting their own chosen ones at the helm, the political masters have made all our public bodies look down the barrel today. It is a disgusting situation. And the downhill slide of Meghalaya is unabated. God help Meghalaya!

Yours etc.,

Tamlin Lyngdoh

Via email