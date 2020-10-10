Ichamati probe report negates harassment angle

SHILLONG: The inquiry report on the alleged harassment of women and children of Ichamati area, which was submitted on Friday to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) by East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger, neither found no movement of the outlawed HNLC in the area nor was any case reported against militants in the civil sub-division for the past 5 years.

The district police chief told The Shillong Times that the probe report states that allegation of harassment of non-tribal residents, particularly women and children of Ichamati by the District Administration and Police is not based on facts. Whatever hardships are being faced by women and children has been due to COVID, the report added.

The report further says that no male resident of Kalibari, Kalatek, Bholaganj and Ichamati has been forcefully displaced nor have they migrated. Migrant labourers are the only ones who left the villages since mining stopped due to imposition of curfew following the incident at Ichamati.

No FIRs have been filed or received either by the local police or District Administration regarding harassment of non-tribal residents of Ichamati.

38 shops of non-tribals remain closed at Ichamati due to non renewal of trading license by the KHADC.

Police department and civil authorities are taking all steps to ensure peace and security and are continuing with confidence building measures, the SP added.

The report suggests that much of the NCPCR allegations were either not factual or “highly exaggerated”.

The inquiry which was conducted by Additional SP (crime), Jaspal Singh Dhanao, looked into serious allegations of “institutional harassment” on women and children who were left high and dry after their male bread winners fled homes out of fear.

The complaint was originally filed by one Gayatri Borpatra Gohain with the Union Ministry of Child and Women Welfare which in turn forwarded it to NCPCR for further action. On September 30, NCPCR had sent an official communication to the East Khasi Hills SP seeking a thorough probe in to why, how and who of the alleged harassment.