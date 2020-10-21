Assam, Mizoram home secretaries resolve to restore border peace

GUWAHATI: A team of officials from Assam and Mizoram led by the home secretaries of the two states met at an army camp close to Lailapur in Cachar district along the inter-state boundary on Wednesday morning to resolve the imbroglio and restore peace in the disturbed areas.

As part of the confidence-building measures, both states have agreed to hold meetings and coordinate once in a month between deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to hammer out any issues.

Assam home secretary, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi asked his Mizoram counterpart to withdraw forces from Assam’s territory and maintain status quo.

He said the presence of Mizoram policemen have caused fear psychosis among truckers and helpers.

Mizoram home secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi said she would place the request from Assam to the higher authorities for withdrawal of forces.

Meanwhile, Lalbiaksangi urged her Assam counterpart to ensure movement of trucks laden with essential commodities stranded on the Assam side of the border as soon as possible.

The meeting also decided to provide security to the people living on both sides of the border.

The Assam home secretary also asked his counterpart to bring to book the miscreants who burnt down huts and stalls on the Assam side of the border on Saturday night.

Tripathi assured that the state government and the district administration are persuading the owners and truckers to start movement of trucks carrying essential goods so that people on the other side of the border do not face hardship.

“We are for people to people contact and keeping every mode of communication open so that the camaraderie and bonhomie between the people of the neighbouring states prevail,” he added.

Tripathi further asked Lalbiaksangi to ensure that there is no encroachment in reserved forest areas.

Assam director general of police (special – border wing) Mukesh Agarwal said truck drivers and other vehicles, stranded in southern Assam, are unwilling to go to Mizoram without adequate security. He said the issue must be resolved immediately in the interest of the people of both states.