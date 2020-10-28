Assam woman commissioned as IAF wing commander

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Bornali Gogoi has scripted history by becoming the first woman from the state to be commissioned as a wing commander in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Hailing from Nakari locality of Lakhimpur town on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, Bornali had joined the IAF back in 1996 as a pilot officer.

She was subsequently promoted as a flying officer and flight lieutenant. She is currently posted in New Delhi, sources from her home town told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

Born to Late Premadhar Gogoi and Ila Gogoi, Bornali had a brilliant academic career as well, having secured the 16th position in the High School Leaving Certificate Exam in 1985 from Jorhat Higher Secondary School.

Thereafter, she completed her Higher Secondary education from Cotton College and secured a gold medal in electronics and telecommunication from Assam Engineering College here.

Sources further informed this correspondent that Bornali had tied the nuptial knot with IAF group captain Ajit Singh Dham of Chandigarh back in 1995.

Speaking to the media, Bornali’s mother, Ila Gogoi said that as a child her daughter was very obedient and responsible.

“Bornali used to do all her work by herself and was diligent in regard to her studies or any other activity. As far as IAF is concerned, she was very determined from a young age to join the force. At that time, I did not take her ambition very seriously. But now that she has brought laurels to the state, it makes me proud,” she said.