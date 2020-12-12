Implement ILP in M’laya, repeal CAA: KSU to PM

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state and scrapping of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a memorandum to Modi, the KSU said the ILP would be an effective mechanism to combat and regulate the entry of outsiders into the state that has a microscopic indigenous population. It said most states in North East, barring Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura, had been able to maintain their indigenous demographic structure, thanks to ILP.

“The demand for the implementation of ILP in Meghalaya is a long-pending issue which the KSU started highlighting since 1985. Due to excessive migration from outside the country and certain other states since 1971, there developed serious ramifications within the state whereby there is a contestation in all aspects between the indigenous tribal communities and the outsiders/migrant communities. The state of Meghalaya is slowly becoming like Tripura and Assam where indigenous communities are being overwhelmed by migrant communities,” the memorandum reads.

The students’ body reminded the premier that petitions submitted to the state as well as central government in this regard have not yielded any positive results so far.

“On November 31, 2019, a delegation of the KSU submitted a memorandum to Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister, in New Delhi seeking remedial measures to combat unabated influx into the state by implementing and legislating effective mechanisms such as ILP to regulate the flow of outsiders into the state. The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on December 19, 2019 passed a resolution seeking the immediate implementation of the ILP in the entire state of Meghalaya,” the KSU wrote.

Stating that the implementation of ILP is the popular demand of the citizens, the KSU urged Modi to bring Meghalaya under its purview. It said the implementation of ILP would promote survival, progress and security of the ethnic indigenous tribes and ensure peace and progress among the peace-loving citizens.

On CAA, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants, the KSU said Meghalaya had been bearing the brunt of massive illegal immigration since the onset of the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. It pointed out that CAA would have a detrimental effect on the state’s fragile demographic balance.

“The intrusion of hordes of migrants into the region since 1971 from Bangladesh has led to a series of unfortunate tensions between the indigenous inhabitants and the migrants. Taking a cue from the state of Tripura, the citizens of Meghalaya are wary of being overwhelmed by the larger migrant communities coming from Bangladesh,” the students’ organisation said.

It said in certain areas of the state there was already an imbalance in migrant and indigenous populations with the non-indigenous people outnumbering indigenous populace in a short span of time.

“The KSU, by demanding the repeal of the said Amendment (read CAA), is in no way against any particular religion or community but its primary concern is the threat of gradual annihilation of microscopic indigenous tribal communities in the face of larger immigrating communities especially from Bangladesh, irrespective of caste, community or religion. The tribal communities of India are very much Indians like any other community of the nation; hence their survival and protection are also of utmost importance to maintain the social fabric existing in the country,” the KSU further wrote in the memorandum.

The students’ body also sought the exemption of Meghalaya from the Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty, 1950. It said the treaty, which permits Nepali citizens to acquire immediate Indian citizenship without any conditions, has had serious ramifications in Meghalaya.

“Since the 1980s, Meghalaya has seen a surge in the Nepali population which poses a threat to the miniscule tribal population, leading to unwanted conflicts between the two groups. The immigrant Nepali community is also creating problems in the bordering areas of the state, challenging the indigenous tribal rights to their land and state,” the KSU said.

On border disputes with Assam, it said since the birth of Meghalaya in 1972, there has been contestation of territories which led to animosity between the citizens of the two states.

“There are numerous areas which are part and parcel of Meghalaya as they fall under the jurisdiction of the traditional institutions of the Khasi Chiefs. The creation of Meghalaya as a state is to fulfil the aspirations of the tribals in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills for self-governance, self-determination, tribal empowerment and development. Since the disputed areas fall under the jurisdiction of the tribal chiefs, it is, therefore, imperative that they should fall under the territory of Meghalaya,” the KSU wrote.

It sought the prime minister’s intervention in ironing out the differences and the constitution of an independent committee for a lasting solution to the issue.

The KSU also demanded the inclusion of the Khasi language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the establishment of a permanent Central Agricultural University in Meghalaya.