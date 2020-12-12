KSU to Modi: Ratify ILP, repeal CAA

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the whole of Meghalaya and scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a memorandum to Modi, the KSU said the ILP would be an effective mechanism to combat and regulate the entry of outsiders into the state that has a microscopic indigenous population.

It said most states in Northeast, barring Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura, had been able to maintain their indigenous demographic structure, thanks to ILP.