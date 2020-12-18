Assam CID files charge sheet against 36 in SI recruitment scam case

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police today informed that so far 26 persons were arrested in connection with CID PS case No 21/2020 whereas 11 and three accused persons were arrested in connection with Crime Branch PS Case No. 13/2020 and Diphu P.S Case No. 175/2020 respectively.

The case was registered on the basis of written FIR lodged on 20/09/2020 by Shri Pradeep Kumar, the then Chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam.

As per the information provided by the CID the highlights of the investigation are under –

Seizure: Cash of Rs. 6,26,69,440, 32 mobile phones, 11 Digital Video Recorder, five Laptops, 10 Vehicles including one two wheelers.

Crime scenes: Total 24 crime scenes spread over four districts.

The charge sheet has been submitted in connection with CID PS Case No 21/2020 today i.e., 18/12/2020 in the Hon’ble Special Judge Guwahati under the sections as mentioned below-

a) Indian Penal Code – Sections 120B/119/120/166/ 201/204/ 212/406/409/420/461/506/34 b) Information Technology Act – Section 66(B) c) Arms Act – Sections 25 (1-B) (a)/25(1-B) (h) d) Assam Police Act – Section 98(a) e) Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 – Section 7(a) (b) (c)/8/12/13 (1) (a)/13(2)

The charge sheet has been submitted against the following 36 accused persons vide CID P.S C. S No. 07/2020 dated 18-12-2020:

Prasanta Kumar Dutta, Kumar Sanjit Krishna, Saroj Sarma, Rubul Hazarika, Dibon Deka, Akhay Chand Baid, Hirak Jyoti Baruah, Kushal Das, Rupam Deka, Rupam Das, Tarani Kanta Banikya, Pradip Mazumder, Devaraj Das, Jaydip Borooah, Manjit Bora, Rituraj Borah, Jitu Mikir, Md. Anowar Ali, Priya Nath Gogoi @ Jintu Gogoi, Dilip Gogoi, Abhijit Boro, Mrinal Kr. Nath, Kakumoni Nath, Kumud Kalita, Jintu Nath, Subrata Sarkar, Sukanya Sarkar, Jugami Brahma, Sanjib Kr. Sarma, Kumud Goswami. Pranjal Kr. Sarmah, Pranab Bora, Alakesh Baishya, Bimal Thapa, Ashok Das, Dhrubajyoti Das

The charge sheet runs into 2621 pages. In addition to this case diary of the case runs into 1217 pages. 183 witnesses have been named as Prosecution Witnesses (PW). The statement of 32 witnesses have been recorded by Judicial Magistrate u/s 164 Cr.P.C whereas confessional statements of five of arrested accused persons have been recorded by Judicial Magistrate u/s 164 Cr.P.C, the charge sheet has been submitted in 87 days from the date of first arrest in the case.