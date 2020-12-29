Vaccinators line up as Oxford/AstraZeneca jab on brink of approval

London, Dec 28: The UK’s National Health Service is lining up thousands of medics and volunteers on Monday to be ready to deliver jabs up and down the country as the Oxford University vaccine against COVID-19 is on the brink of getting regulatory approval.

The vaccine, which is being produced by bio-pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, is being evaluated by the UK’s independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after the final cut of data was submitted by the government last Monday.

According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’, officials have pinpointed January 4, 2021, as the date the rollout of the mass vaccination programme will begin with so-called trained vaccinators administering the first of two jabs across stadiums, conference centres and race courses among some of the large venues being prepared for the complex task.

“At the moment, we are operationalising everything for January 4 for the first Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs in arms. You’ll see it everywhere, while we’ll also be carrying on with Pfizer,” the newspaper quoted a government source as saying.

“Tens of thousands of vaccinators and support staff have been recruited,” the source said. While vaccinations were briefly paused for the Christmas weekend, the already approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have resumed rollout from Monday.

Volunteers are expected to be delivering at least a million jabs a week to the most vulnerable categories of the population by the middle of next month, once manufacturing has been scaled up.

It comes as a senior UK scientist pinpointed the Oxford vaccine as a real gamechanger, which could see the country achieve herd immunity as a result of vaccination against the deadly virus by the summer months of 2021.

“The people that have been vaccinated will be protected within a matter of weeks and that’s very important,” Professor Calum Semple, a respiratory disease expert told the BBC.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the jab, with 40 million expected to be available by the end of March. AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot has stressed that researchers have found the “winning formula” using two doses of the vaccine, ahead of the final results being published. (PTI)