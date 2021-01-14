Farmers burn copies of agri laws on Lohri

New Delhi, Jan 13: Agitating farmers on Wednesday burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri.

One lakh copies of the three agri laws were burnt at the Singhu border alone, said Paramjeet Singh of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Lohri is widely celebrated in Punjab and Haryana to mark the harvesting of Rabi crops.

People traditionally celebrate it by circling around bonfires, throwing food items — peanuts, puffed rice, popcorn etc — into the fire, singing folk songs, dancing and feasting on the festive food. (PTI)