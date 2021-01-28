2 arrested for obstructing COVID officials in Guwahati airport

GUWAHATI: Two air passengers identified as Dinesh Das (54) and Jayanta Gogoi (52) were arrested on Wednesday following an FIR was lodged by COVID duty officials of LGBI airport here, according to Assam Police.

In the FIR, the COVID officials alleged that at about 8 PM some passengers violated COVID protocol, came out forcefully without COVID testing and obstructed them from doing their lawful duty.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Azara Police Station vide Azara Police Station Case No. 56/2021 u/s 353/188/294/270/269 RW 51(B) of Disaster Management Act 2005.