Crime Update

Assault

Ebrista Kharbani lodged a complaint that on February 13 around 11 pm, unknown miscreants came to the construction site of Eklavya Model Residential School at Sohparu village, West Khasi Hills, and assaulted the labourers, rendering them injured.

Break-in

Pdianghun Mylliem Pdah lodged a complaint that on February 14, during the absence of her family members, unknown miscreants broke into her house at Moowamon Mihmyntdu village, West Jaintia Hills, and stole TV, electric sewing machine, clothes and other household items.

Theft

Evelyn M Pariat lodged a complaint that on February 14 around 8 pm, unknown miscreants stole her wallet containing Rs 3,000 in cash and documents from her residence at Polo Hills, Shillong.