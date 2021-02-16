KSU warns against entry of labourers sans permit

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Feb 15: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) has sounded warning against the practice of brining labourers from outside the state who do not possess a valid work permit and has cautioned all contractors and employers against doing the same.

In a statement, the KSU, South West Khasi Hills, alleged that the members of the Union have time and again encountered labourers from outside the state working in the district without valid documents.

“The Union, therefore, demands that a district-level team, headed by the Deputy Commissioner and the labour inspectors appointed in Mawkyrwat Block, Mawsynram Block and Ranikor Block, to frequently conduct inspections, especially along the border areas like Ryngku, Hat Mawdon, Borsora, Nongjri, etc., to ensure that there is no illegal entry of people from outside the state, who will slowly become the citizen of the district after getting themselves registered in the electoral roll,” the KSU said.

The Union also warned that if the officials fail to play their part and take the issue lightly, the members of the KSU will take the initiative themselves and send back those working in the district without any valid document.

The Union also urged the police to focus on their duties and stop pinning blames on the members of the KSU from different units. It also suggested the contractors to rather employ the locals except certain cases. “We also urge upon the village leaders to be cautious because this is a threat to us as a small tribe,” Lyngdoh said.