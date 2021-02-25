1 killed, 7 injured at miscreants attack construction workers in SWKH

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau
ST photo.

SHILLONG, Feb 25: One construction worker was killed, while his co-workers injured when unknown miscreants attacked eight construction workers engaged at St Xavier’s Girls’ Hostel at Umdoid in South West Khasi Hills (SWKH) district on Wednesday night.

Meghalaya Police in a Press communique informed tonight that three persons were detained in connection with the crime while further investigation was on to identify all the persons involved in the incident.

A team of police personnel had rushed to the place of occurrence on receipt of the information about attack on construction workers.

A case No. 1(2) 2021 u/s 447/450/324/326/302/34 IPC was registered in Mawkyrwat Police Station connection with the incident.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.