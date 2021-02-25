1 killed, 7 injured at miscreants attack construction workers in SWKH

SHILLONG, Feb 25: One construction worker was killed, while his co-workers injured when unknown miscreants attacked eight construction workers engaged at St Xavier’s Girls’ Hostel at Umdoid in South West Khasi Hills (SWKH) district on Wednesday night.

Meghalaya Police in a Press communique informed tonight that three persons were detained in connection with the crime while further investigation was on to identify all the persons involved in the incident.

A team of police personnel had rushed to the place of occurrence on receipt of the information about attack on construction workers.

A case No. 1(2) 2021 u/s 447/450/324/326/302/34 IPC was registered in Mawkyrwat Police Station connection with the incident.