China to continue working with WHO on virus source tracing

Beijing, March 11 (IANS) China is willing to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO) on tracing the origin of Covid-19, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

Li said China had maintained communication with the WHO and provided the WHO mission support during their work in China concerning the origins of the virus, stressing that the Chinese side has acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach, the Xinhua news agency reported.