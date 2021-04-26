US to provide raw materials for Covishield vaccine to India

WASHINGTON, April 25: The Biden administration is working round the clock to provide urgent assistance to India in its fight against the deadly COVID-19, including identification and immediate availability of sources for raw materials urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, the White House said on Sunday.

The US decision came following a telephonic conversation between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” Emily Horne, spokesperson of the National Security Council of White House said after the phone call between Sullivan and Doval.