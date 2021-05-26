Delhi to get Sputnik V vaccine, quantity to be decided: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, May 26: Sputnik V’s manufacturers have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi, but the quantity is yet to be decided, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

“We are in touch with the makers of Sputnik V. They assure that they will give us vaccines, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday too,” he said.

Kejriwal told the press that the vaccination process for the 18-44 age group has been suspended for the last four days as there has been no clarity when the next supply of anti-Covid jabs will be supplied to Delhi.

Covaxin stock for 45 and above age groups has also finished and only Covishield doses are being administered at government vaccination centres, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that mucormycosis infections have continued to surge in the capital and 620 cases are being treated at over 15 government and private hospitals, as of Wednesday.

IANS