WGH makes testing mandatory for unvaccinated shopkeepers

TURA, June 24: The West Garo Hills District Administration on Thursday made it mandatory for all those proprietors of commercial establishments who chose not to get vaccinated to get tested for Covid-19 every ten days to ensure the safety of the society as a whole.

The order issued in this regard by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh also directed shops to place a prominent sign or poster outside indicating Covid Vaccination status of proprietors, shopkeepers and staff so as to instil confidence in the general public and also help them to make their own choices.

The order would be applicable to all commercial establishments which entertain members of the public on a regular basis and are frequented by large numbers of people. A direction was also given to commercial vehicles including taxis, auto-rickshaws, maxi-cabs and buses to display similar vaccination status of drivers clearly on the vehicle windshield once movement of public transport is permitted.

Those engaged in such livelihood or trade activities have been urged to complete vaccination at the earliest even as the order informed that random testing as a community surveillance strategy for managing the pandemic will continue to be undertaken particularly in areas largely frequented by the public.