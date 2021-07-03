Take action against defamer, police told
SHILLONG, July 2: The Lympung ki Hynriew Shnong has strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by one Donlad Shylla against the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Isawanda Laloo, and urged the police to take appropriate action.
The local organisation has appealed to social media users to refrain from posting unwarranted comments.
On the other hand, the Lympung ki Hynriew Shnong has expressed its displeasure over the “reckless” words uttered by some members of the Assembly inside the House stating that this “demeans” their status as representatives of the people.
