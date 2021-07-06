Jamie Dornan had ‘no game’ with women

Los Angeles, July 5 : Actor Jamie Dornan reveals he was never confident around women.

The actor, who has three daughters with wife Amelia Warner, said: “I wish I was pursued by a woman like that when I was younger! That would have been a perfect scenario for me when I was growing up because I’m not a confident person when it comes to talking to women. I never had it in me. I never chatted.”

Dornan said that he was always amazed watching his friends talking to the opposite sex, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “I was always amazed watching mates of mine go up to girls in bars and just talking to them. I’d see the girls laughing and I was always like, ‘What are you saying to those women?’ I definitely didn’t have any game at all.”

The actor added: “When I met my wife, it all happened in a serendipitous way. Luckily, I didn’t have to be aggressively pursuing and I wasn’t aggressively pursued.”

Dornan, who plays Anthony in “Wild Mountain Thyme”, says he felt closer to the character.

He told Britain’s OK! magazine: “As a character, I’ve probably felt closer to Anthony than anyone else I’ve ever played but I don’t mean that we’re identical or we have lots of the same traits.”

“However, there’s something about his lack of self belief that I think we can all recognise. Sometimes, we all hide it. Particularly in this industry and this game. You’re often having to talk to people and having to put your best foot forward and show the best version of yourself — but the reality is, you’re often fighting insecurities. I have insecurities.”

Dornan added: “I’ve got quite weird tendencies and I felt like Anthony was this platform for me to insert all of my own oddities into someone and then let them stew within hi and elaborate in whatever way they were going to.”(IANS)