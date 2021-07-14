Meghalaya achieves 35.69% vax coverage

SHILLONG, July 13: The state government has been able to achieve a vaccination coverage of 35.69% so far with North Garo Hills district being the worst performer at 20.58% of the targeted 1,26,818 people to be vaccinated.

The targeted population in Meghalaya for vaccination is 20,25,583.

According to the cumulative data compiled by the Health Department on Monday, South West Garo Hills district tops the chart with 47.85% of the targeted 93,836 people vaccinated.

East Khasi Hills district is in second place with 43% of the 5,64,659 people covered followed by West Garo Hills district with 41.63% of the targeted 3,41,513 people and East Jaintia Hills district with 38.20% of the targeted 86,145 people vaccinated.

The vaccination coverage for Ri-Bhoi is 34.30% (targeted 1,73,289), South West Khasi Hills 33.44% (targeted 67,274), West Jaintia Hills 29.03% (targeted 1,85,476), West Khasi Hills 26.66% (targeted 1,93,347), East Garo Hills 25.31% (targeted 98,189), South Garo Hills 22.97% (targeted 94,037) and North Garo Hills 20.58% (targeted 1,26,818).

Meghalaya is still struggling to get more than 80% of its population vaccinated because of vaccine hesitancy triggered by social media posts and cult leaders asking followers to reject the COVID jabs.

The vaccination drive is on but at a slow pace, officials said.

Director of Health Services (MI), Aman War warned that the going could be tough for the unvaccinated people if they catch the novel coronavirus.

“Vaccination is going to play a big role in the management of the pandemic in the state. There is no time to keep requesting people to get vaccinated as it is not the responsibility of every individual to make an informed decision,” he said.