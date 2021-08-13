Former HNLC chairman Julius K Dorphang convicted under POSCO Act

NONGPOH, August 13: Julius K. Dorphang, ex-MLA of Mawhati and former chairman of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) was arrested by Ri Bhoi Police on Friday after the District and Sessions of Court of Ri Bhoi convicted him under POCSO Act for raping a minor in December 15, 2016. This has been confirmed by the SP of Ri Bhoi, N. Lamare.

After committing the crime, Dorphang absconded as a case had been filed against him. A lookout notice was put out and he was arrested with the help of Assam Police from Guwahati on January 7, 2017.