11-hour curfew relaxation today

SHILLONG, Aug 17: As Shillong limps back to normalcy, the state government has decided to relax curfew in the city from 5 am to 4 pm on Wednesday.

After reviewing the law and order situation in the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma told media persons that the situation in Shillong is slightly calmer compared to what it was 24-48 hours before.

The government has started engaging and discussing with different stakeholders, including Rangbah Shnong, religious leaders, senior citizens and organisations, on the need to restore peace.

Stating that no serious incidents were reported in the last 24 hours, Sangma said the government is working towards ensuring the return of normalcy to the city and the state.

“We are quite certain that normalcy will return soon,” the CM said.

Reiterating that a judicial enquiry has been ordered into the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, Sangma said mobile internet/data services will be restored from 6 pm of Wednesday.

No arrest could be made so far in connection with the violence.

Asked if he will accept the resignation of Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Sangma said no decision has been made yet and he is examining it.

“Let the situation calm down further and we will take a call on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an order issued on Tuesday, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo said that curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 4 pm on Wednesday and all shops dealing in essential commodities will open from 9 am till 3 pm.

All state and central government offices, banks, offices of educational institutions and private offices, which have already obtained permission, will be allowed to operate at 30% strength and shall close by 3 pm sharp. Inter and intra-district movement of vehicles will be permitted with valid passes only.

The order also said that public gatherings, meetings, rallies are not permitted.

Shops in all zones in Shillong dealing in essential commodities as notified by the Incident Commanders under each Zone in Shillong Urban Agglomeration will open from Wednesday till Saturday as per the time mentioned.

Only 50% of non-essential shops will be permitted to open each day and will be regulated by the incident commander in consultation with the Community COVID Management Team.