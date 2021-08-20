East Garo Hills SP duped by online fraudsters 

TURA, August 20: In a typical movie style where crooks for once gain the upper hand in outsmarting the cops, criminals turned the tables on police in Garo Hills when they walked away with close to a lakh of rupees from the account of none other than a district police chief who fell prey to their online fraud on Thursday.

The fraudsters uses their time tested operation of sending a phone message to their target seeking details such as KYC and OTP password etc. or else the phone connection would cease to exist.

This time their prey was East Garo Hills SP Bruno A Sangma, who unknowingly provided details. Within minutes the gang began ripping off his account through various online transactions and by the time the bank was alerted of the hack, the cyber criminals had already withdrawn ninety thousand rupees.

Fortunately, the bank was able to halt some of the cash from being lifted out, approximately twenty thousand, thanks to the quick alert from the officer who has since filed an FIR in Williamnagar police station.