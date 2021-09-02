New Parish Priest of St Peter’s Apostle Parish, Pyndengrei, Fr. Marius Thongnibah of Marshan Nongrim village, West Khasi Hills, along with Fr. Anslem Nonglang, Diocesan Administrator of Nongstoin Diocese, and others during the installation mass.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
New Parish Priest of St Peter’s Apostle Parish, Pyndengrei, Fr. Marius Thongnibah of Marshan Nongrim village, West Khasi Hills, along with Fr. Anslem Nonglang, Diocesan Administrator of Nongstoin Diocese, and others during the installation mass. Thongnibah’s 90-year-old mother and family attended the programme.
