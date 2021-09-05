Shillong Airport may get busier

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: More flight services are likely to be introduced at the Shillong Airport at Umroi this winter.
Sources said plans are afoot to connect Shillong with six-seven more flights during winter and some routes have been already proposed. However, nothing has been finalised yet.
“There is going to be a huge pressure on the airport during winter as many people are expected to come to Shillong for tourism-related purposes,” the sources said.
Currently, the Shillong Airport is connected with Kolkata, Silchar and Agartala. Flybig has resumed its Shillong-Delhi flight service.
On Saturday, 311 passengers flew in or out of Shillong Airport. While 177 passengers arrived, 134 others departed.
Six flights operated – three landed and as many others took off – on the day. All COVID protocols were followed.
Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar is hopeful that the airport will get busier with flights and passengers once the COVID situation ebbs.

