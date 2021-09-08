Nokmas, groups hold massive rally in Tura

TURA, Sep 8: Nokmas from All across Garo Hills on Wednesday undertook a massive rally in Tura to protest the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule and the proposal to establish Village Councils by the BJP Government at the centre, a move which is being seen as an attempt to deprive the rights of indigenous tribals and favour other Hindi speaking communities of the region.

The Nokma Council along with several prominent organizations from Garo Hills have been vehemently opposing the centre’s proposed move and Wednesday’s rally was aimed at pressuring the state government and the GHADC to stall their recommendations on the matter.

The Nokmas along with the organizations alleged that the centre government was attempting to take away the privileges given to the indigenous tribals under the Sixth Schedule in order to accommodate representatives from other communities through nomination by declaring them as ‘Unrepresented Tribes’.

Wednesday’s massive rally was jointly participated by prominent organizations like the GSU, FKJGP, AYWO, ADE, FAF, GGU, Williamnagar Bar Association and others.

Prior to the rally, a massive public meeting attended by thousands of people comprising Nokmas, organization members and the general public was held at the Council of Nokmas Office premises at Balading locality of Tura where speakers spoke out against the proposed move.

They alleged that the proposed move was being done without taking the views and consent of the indigenous Garos, who are the real stakeholders. Denouncing the alleged intentional secretive move, speakers pointed out that the issue should first have been placed before the public for their views and opinions.

Voicing their concerns against the creation of Village Councils, the leaders pointed out that the Nokma would be stripped off all his powers and the same would instead rest with the elected representatives of the Council. It was resolved to further continue to oppose its creation by taking necessary measures in the future.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting to hold another round of deliberations on the issue on September 10 and draft a memorandum to be submitted to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Following the meeting, a protest march was taken out by the gathering from the venue towards the Tura Main Market via the Deputy Commissioner’s Office finally returning to the meeting venue via the SBI Main Branch.