BJP pedals devp agenda to woo Rajabala voters

SHILLONG, Oct 20: The state BJP is high on confidence about its prospect in the Rajabala seat with party’s state chief Ernest Mawrie asserting that people of the constituency will vote for the saffron party if they want to see development and an end to all their problems.

Moving forward with the development agenda to garner support for party candidate Kingstone B Marak, the BJP president said, “There is no development, no roads. People have to travel by boat in many places to avoid the perils of travelling by road. If people of the constituency want to solve these problems they should vote for us.”

He pointed out that apart from these issues, the annual floods also affects the public a lot.

On the election campaign in Rajabala, Mawrie said that campaigning has gathered steam with senior BJP leaders camping in the region and holding back-to-back rallies and pocket meetings on a regular basis well within the stipulated COVID-19 norms.

“Pocket meetings and mini rallies will continue till the 27th of October,” he said, adding that the response has been good and the party is confident about put up a good fight.

Asked if the BJP will rope in any star campaigner, Mawrie said the weather has not been kind and the constant rain has played spoilsport.

He also mentioned that party MLA, Sanbor Shullai, BJP vice president and MDC, Bernard Mark and other leaders and karyakartas were camping in Rajabala.