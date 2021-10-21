Congress slams NPP on Harijan Colony issue

SHILLONG, Oct 20: The Congress took a swipe at ruling National People’s Party (NPP) leader Prestone Tynsong for his statement that the state government would evict the Harijan Colony residents whether or not the party wins the by-elections.

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh wondered how someone, who is holding the post of Deputy Chief Minister, could make such a statement on a serious issue like this from a public platform.

“We request the members of this government that when you rise and speak from a public platform, be cautious of what you say because this is not theatrics or drama but a serious issue,” she said.

She asked them to not dilute it as it could affect the state, its people and peace and communal harmony.

She wondered how people can have faith in the government when the local MLA, Adelbert Nongrum is not privy to any information on the Harijan Colony issue.

Referring to senior BJP leader AL Hek’s statement against the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), Lyngdoh said, “It is interesting that the BJP, which is the very reason behind the MDA’s formation, is speaking out and condemning its own government.”

She continued: “The senior legislators are doing it. Senior advocates are now questioning the stand of the MDA on the Them Iew Mawlong agenda. These are senior advocates who have joined the BJP.”

Stating that a crazy and confusing situation is unfolding in the state, she said people speaking about the “agenda” from public platforms are none but “your own legislators from your own government.”

Lashing out at the government for using the term “legacy issue” against the Congress, Lyngdoh said, “Do not tag the entire mess only to the government of the past. Remember, the NCP was a part of various erstwhile governments of Meghalaya.”

“Because you have a new mind bubble called the NPP, do not forget what the NCP has done as well. They were members of the earlier government,” she said.

It is worth explaining here that the government has been firing back at the Opposition from time to time, be it on policy making or the crisis in the Power department, terming it as a legacy issue, which they are made to deal with after it was passed on from the then government.