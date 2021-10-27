Conrad charges Cong with divisive politics

TURA, Oct 26: The two main contenders to the Rajabala seat – Congress and National People’s Party – are trading fire on the issue of ethnicity with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma accusing his political opponent of raking up his party candidate’s Muslim identity to divide voters.

“Our rivals are questioning the identity of Abdus Saleh because he comes from a particular minority community. But it is proven that he was elected as MLA of Mahendraganj for three consecutive terms because of votes from the Muslims, the Garos, the Hajongs, the Kochs and other tribes.

“Today they are questioning ethnic identity but after November 2 the question will be on the development of Rajabala. Voters should not be swayed by such divisive politics,” the CM said at his election rally in Babilgre, a traditional Garo stronghold.

NCP president and Gambegre legislator, Saleng A Sangma also joined the NPP rally to canvas for Saleh.

However, former CM and Congress leader, Mukul Sangma lobbed the ethnic ball back at the NPP in his campaign at Gimegre village, another Garo inhabitant area in the hills of Rajabala.

“There is a tendency for some leaders to bring out ethnic identity of others. These ethnic differences of tribal and non-tribal must be set aside if one is to progress,” said Mukul at the rally that was also attended by party candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal.

He ridiculed the NPP-led government accusing it of derailing the progress of the state by failing to follow up on the work undertaken by his government.

“The NEC road restoration project for the region had a shortfall in funding from the Centre which is why we approached the World Bank for funding. Funds for a bridge were sanctioned in 2012. Ask the current government when work was sanctioned and why it has been stalled?” demanded Mukul.

Crunching numbers, the leader of opposition alleged that the Captain Williamson Technical University and the Tura Medical College were not progressing while law-and-order concerns are growing with many former militants dismayed by the apathy of the government.

Indicating that the Rajabala by-election will be the precursor for the 2023 elections in the state, Mukul said the Congress will return to power with the numbers on its side.

“In 2023, nobody can stop us from forming the next government because the people of the state have suffered immensely under the present dispensation,” the former CM claimed.