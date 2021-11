SHILLLONG, Nov 8:The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of East Khasi Hills recovered 101 soapboxes (66 soapboxes kept inside a purple colour bag and 35 soapboxes kept inside a carton box) from the residence of one person at Madanriting on November 6.

All the soapboxes contained 1.116 kg of heroin which has been trafficked from Myanmar. Two women have been arrested in this connection.

Police said an investigation is on to nab the others involved in the racket.