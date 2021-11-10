Inheritance Property Bill to be discussed on last day of Autumn Season

SHILLONG, Nov 10: The KHADC has decided to refer the much debated Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021 on the last day of the reassembled autumn session of the Council on Wednesday.

The bill was referred to the select committee following the demand from the opposition Congress.

The select committee will be headed by KHADC CEM, Titossarwell Chyne while the secretary to the Executive Committee will be the member secretary.

The other members of the committee include Leader of Opposition, Pynshngain N. Syiem, Congress MDC, Charles Marngar, Executive Member incharge Building Bye-Laws, Paul Lyngdoh and NPP MDC, Lamphrang Blah.

In his reply, Chyne said that the select committee will complete it’s task to further improved the bill at the earliest.

The KHADC CEM also said that the bill will be re-tabled in the next session.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition had asserted that there is no urgency in the passing of the bill.

He further suggested that it would be better to refer the bill to the select committee.